Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Receives $9.34 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRZBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Commerzbank from €8.60 ($8.87) to €9.30 ($9.59) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Commerzbank from €11.00 ($11.34) to €12.00 ($12.37) in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Commerzbank from €8.60 ($8.87) to €8.90 ($9.18) in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Commerzbank from €8.00 ($8.25) to €9.00 ($9.28) in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Commerzbank from €7.50 ($7.73) to €8.00 ($8.25) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Commerzbank Price Performance

Shares of CRZBY opened at $8.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

