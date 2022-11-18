Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €10.90 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been given a €10.90 ($11.24) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.34) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €8.20 ($8.45) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.25) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($7.73) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.90 ($9.18) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Commerzbank Stock Performance

Shares of CBK remained flat at €8.02 ($8.27) during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,092,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.23. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €5.17 ($5.33) and a 1-year high of €9.51 ($9.81). The company has a fifty day moving average of €7.81 and a 200-day moving average of €7.24.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

