Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Community Bank System has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Community Bank System has a payout ratio of 46.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Community Bank System to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Community Bank System stock opened at $64.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day moving average of $64.53. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $59.21 and a 52 week high of $78.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Community Bank System by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Community Bank System to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Community Bank System to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Community Bank System

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.