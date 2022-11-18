Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given New CHF 138 Price Target at Societe Generale

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Societe Generale from CHF 130 to CHF 138 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 133 to CHF 131 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 155 to CHF 145 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 142 to CHF 152 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Financière Richemont has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.71.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Compagnie Financière Richemont Trading Up 0.2 %

CFRUY stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Cuts Dividend

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.1231 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st.

(Get Rating)

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.