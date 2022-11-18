Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Boosts Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Roku were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 772.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Roku by 29.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,995,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,720 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Roku by 31.1% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,664,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the first quarter worth about $84,835,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $56.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.44. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $266.05.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at $785,753.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,595 shares of company stock valued at $486,978 in the last ninety days. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.62.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

