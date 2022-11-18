Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 3,000 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 133.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 96.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 43.9% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $10.89 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $51.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.61). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 116.53%. The company had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

