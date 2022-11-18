Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 400 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,077 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 220.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth $41,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $199.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.16.

FedEx Stock Up 0.5 %

FedEx stock opened at $171.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.