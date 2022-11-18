Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Grows Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Yum China were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 81.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 41.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average is $46.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $55.18.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

In other news, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $144,073,890.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,171,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,304,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $62,927.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at $449,430.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $144,073,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,171,651 shares in the company, valued at $594,304,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,851. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

