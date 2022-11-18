Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $43,000 in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.27 per share, for a total transaction of $199,305.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,754,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,802,425.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,027,100 shares of company stock worth $7,287,438. 94.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $7.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $16.65.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Argus lowered Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

