Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $53,000 in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHPT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,461,000 after buying an additional 970,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,535,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,355,000 after buying an additional 407,505 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $5,339,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in ChargePoint by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,550,000 after purchasing an additional 298,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in ChargePoint by 71.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 235,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 98,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $12.59 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $48,998.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 437,964 shares in the company, valued at $6,889,173.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $48,998.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 437,964 shares in the company, valued at $6,889,173.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 31,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $519,759.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,082.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,130 shares of company stock worth $2,082,753. 23.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

