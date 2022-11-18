Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 306 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $5,598,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $566,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT opened at $472.77 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $328.20 and a one year high of $494.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $464.83.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

