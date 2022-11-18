Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

CCU has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $11.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $19.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCU. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,237,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,988,000 after buying an additional 171,608 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,844,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,330,000 after purchasing an additional 101,395 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 34.4% in the second quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 745,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 190,660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 60.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 278,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 45.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 181,741 shares during the period. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

