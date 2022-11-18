Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.
CCU has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance
Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $11.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $19.09.
About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
