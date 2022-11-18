Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the October 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 436,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $67.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.13.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -27.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.