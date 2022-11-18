Compound (COMP) Market Cap Hits $289.20 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $39.80 or 0.00237607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $289.20 million and approximately $14.33 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 39.94571249 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 310 active market(s) with $19,132,270.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

