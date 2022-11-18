Compound Dai Price Reaches $0.0221 on Exchanges (CDAI)

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Compound Dai token can now be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound Dai has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Compound Dai has a total market capitalization of $557.40 million and $4.78 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound Dai Token Profile

Compound Dai was first traded on November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 tokens. The official website for Compound Dai is compound.finance. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Compound Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cDAI is the Compound's wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it's available on the Compound platform.”

