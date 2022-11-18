Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in BlackRock by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $726.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,231. The company has a market capitalization of $109.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $940.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $625.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $639.90.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 53.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,900 shares of company stock worth $14,067,231. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $701.54.

BlackRock Profile

Get Rating

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

