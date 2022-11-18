Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.30 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,748 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,933,034. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $103.76. The company has a market cap of $263.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.21.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.