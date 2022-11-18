Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $571,000 Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,575 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Eaton were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,671 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,527,000 after acquiring an additional 900,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Eaton by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,157,799,000 after purchasing an additional 752,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,502,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,546,000 after purchasing an additional 622,146 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.53. 26,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,492. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $174.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 56.64%.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

