Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 11,535 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,154 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,535 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,943,347,000 after acquiring an additional 160,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after acquiring an additional 306,668 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,897,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $745,540,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,452,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,022,132,000 after purchasing an additional 514,428 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,657,061. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $166.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $160.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.85.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.74.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

