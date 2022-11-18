Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 13,614 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,614 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.2% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.07. 352,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,265,662. The company has a market cap of $269.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

