Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 3,685 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TT. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.32. The stock had a trading volume of 17,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.22. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $204.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.35.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.