Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 850 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,534,188. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $237.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.10 and a 200 day moving average of $179.59.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

