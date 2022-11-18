Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

CGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Compugen from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Compugen from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Compugen from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Compugen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Compugen Trading Up 17.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $1.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $90.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.42. Compugen has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $4.99.

Institutional Trading of Compugen

About Compugen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Compugen by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Compugen by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

