Conflux Price Tops $0.0301 on Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $62.84 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,710.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00375272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00025087 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00117255 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.69 or 0.00794064 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.27 or 0.00624019 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00231984 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.03061203 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,852,850.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.