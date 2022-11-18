CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the October 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in CONMED by 1,182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 127,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 117,631 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CONMED by 1.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 9.9% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 1,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 113,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after buying an additional 104,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,594,000 after acquiring an additional 30,369 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CONMED from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $83.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.75. CONMED has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $155.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.42.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $275.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.23 million. On average, analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

