CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.170-1.230 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. CONMED also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.20-$3.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CONMED from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CONMED Trading Down 4.0 %

CONMED stock opened at $83.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.42. CONMED has a 52 week low of $71.09 and a 52 week high of $155.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $275.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.23 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,654,000 after buying an additional 127,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CONMED by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,594,000 after purchasing an additional 30,369 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CONMED by 0.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 113,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 104,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in CONMED by 13.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

