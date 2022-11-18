Connolly Sarah T. Buys 1,309 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Connolly Sarah T. grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,457 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 869,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,799,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.80. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

