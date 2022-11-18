Connolly Sarah T. Has $2.58 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Connolly Sarah T. trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 1.8% of Connolly Sarah T.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 107.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 91,291 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 5.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 19.0% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.1 %

Waste Management stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.86. The stock had a trading volume of 29,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,415. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

