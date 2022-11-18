Connolly Sarah T. Has $343,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Connolly Sarah T. lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 24,993.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 849,018 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Amgen by 164.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,445,110,000 after acquiring an additional 668,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amgen by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,376,579,000 after acquiring an additional 357,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Amgen by 14.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,790,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $674,858,000 after acquiring an additional 344,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.30. 72,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,972. The company has a market cap of $152.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.14. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.