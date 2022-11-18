Connolly Sarah T. Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Connolly Sarah T. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in NIKE by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in NIKE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.96.

Insider Activity

NIKE Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.49. The company had a trading volume of 214,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,308,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $177.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.67.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

