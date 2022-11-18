Connolly Sarah T. Increases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Connolly Sarah T. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,653,871,000 after buying an additional 1,642,852 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 23,114.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 1,474,677 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,127,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,805,000 after buying an additional 817,989 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,160,000 after purchasing an additional 779,457 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,524,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,519,000 after purchasing an additional 712,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.55.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.50. 23,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.45. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.54%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.