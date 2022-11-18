Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Chairman Robert Sands Sells 3,700,002 Shares

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $244.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 789.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.13. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after buying an additional 39,949 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 163.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,412,000 after acquiring an additional 176,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

