Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 196.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,702,272 shares of company stock worth $1,124,163,417 over the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:STZ opened at $244.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.13. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 789.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 300.01%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

