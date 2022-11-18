Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 104,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 76,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $244.86 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 789.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.13.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,032.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,702,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,163,417 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

