Contrasting Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) & CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ)

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) and CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Highwoods Properties and CBL & Associates Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highwoods Properties $768.01 million 3.90 $313.28 million $2.40 11.87 CBL & Associates Properties $576.88 million 0.06 -$622.17 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Highwoods Properties has higher revenue and earnings than CBL & Associates Properties.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Highwoods Properties and CBL & Associates Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highwoods Properties 0 4 3 0 2.43 CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.36%. Given Highwoods Properties’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Highwoods Properties is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Highwoods Properties and CBL & Associates Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highwoods Properties 31.18% 9.93% 4.30% CBL & Associates Properties -112.46% -146.05% -23.47%

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats CBL & Associates Properties on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

About CBL & Associates Properties

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

