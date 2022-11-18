CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys 125,725 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 354.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 161,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,725 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,833. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.75 and a fifty-two week high of $110.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

