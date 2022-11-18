CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $3.73 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Amgen by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amgen Stock Performance

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $286.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.