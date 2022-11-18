CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 5,137 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 6.7% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $85,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.69. 32,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,586,359. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.00 and a 200 day moving average of $196.56.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.