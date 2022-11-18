CoreCap Advisors LLC Raises Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in DTE Energy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,215,000 after buying an additional 2,222,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,854,000 after buying an additional 245,923 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,781,000 after purchasing an additional 281,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,965,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,854,000 after purchasing an additional 30,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DTE Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock traded up $2.33 on Friday, reaching $115.57. 22,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,066. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.02 and a 200-day moving average of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.25%.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.