CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 191 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 8,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $337.78. 4,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,909. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $323.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.53. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

