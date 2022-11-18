Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Corteva by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Up 0.1 %

CTVA opened at $65.43 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.38.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.