Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Corteva by 36.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 13.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 97,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Corteva by 4.4% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corteva Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,761. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.