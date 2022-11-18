Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Barclays

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital raised Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.93.

CTVA stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.71. 22,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,761. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

