Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research raised Coterra Energy from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.57. The stock had a trading volume of 278,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,240,315. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.23.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,913,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

