Counos X (CCXX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $333,111.50

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. Over the last week, Counos X has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Counos X coin can currently be purchased for about $17.93 or 0.00107062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Counos X has a market capitalization of $321.31 million and approximately $333,111.50 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002663 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.46 or 0.00569870 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000225 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,971.85 or 0.29680168 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000075 BTC.
About Counos X
Counos X launched on June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,635 coins. The official message board for Counos X is medium.com/@counosplatform. The official website for Counos X is www.counos.io/counosx. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin.
Buying and Selling Counos X
