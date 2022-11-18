Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Country Garden Trading Up 2.7 %

Country Garden stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Country Garden has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

