Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Country Garden Trading Up 2.7 %
Country Garden stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Country Garden has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36.
About Country Garden
