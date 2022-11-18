Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Director Sells $957,500.00 in Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $957,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,339,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,800,907.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Coupang Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $19.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 38.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 6.3% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Coupang Company Profile
Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coupang (CPNG)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.