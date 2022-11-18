Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Director Sells $957,500.00 in Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $957,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,339,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,800,907.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $19.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 38.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 6.3% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coupang Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA cut shares of Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.37.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

