Cowen Boosts Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $115.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen to $115.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.69.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $109.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.14. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

