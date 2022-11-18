Cowen Cuts Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Price Target to $4.00

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALLG. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allego in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Allego in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allego presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALLG opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.25. Allego has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Allego in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allego in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allego in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allego in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allego in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 33.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

