Cowen Raises Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target to $43.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cowen to $43.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from 2,900.00 to 3,450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. DNB Markets lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $607.12.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Price Performance

Genmab A/S stock opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.42. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

About Genmab A/S

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 55.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 14.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 62.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.